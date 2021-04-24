NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 555 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $23,203,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

