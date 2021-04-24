Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $47,000 in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

