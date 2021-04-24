Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,627 shares of company stock worth $63,817,953 over the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

