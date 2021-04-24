NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,922 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

