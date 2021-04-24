Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

NYSE:TDG opened at $595.33 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.62 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.51. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

