Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

