Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 66.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,131,894,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.