Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $169.39 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

