Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.89.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$57.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. Analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

