National Bankshares Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$34.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$43.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

