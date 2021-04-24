Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$6.84 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.11 million and a PE ratio of -201.18.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

