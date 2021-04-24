Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of AYA stock opened at C$6.84 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.11 million and a PE ratio of -201.18.
About Aya Gold & Silver
