Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$18.61.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

