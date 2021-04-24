Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 814 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $78.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86.

