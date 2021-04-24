Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $970,000 Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of ADER stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

