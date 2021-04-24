Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $36.20 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $36.20 billion and approximately $4.39 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00062438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.