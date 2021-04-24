LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.