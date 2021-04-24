United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UBCP opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

