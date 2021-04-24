Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

