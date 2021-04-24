EVERTEC, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,934 shares of company stock worth $4,966,641. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.