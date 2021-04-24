General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

