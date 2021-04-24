Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

