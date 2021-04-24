TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

TTEC opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $109.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

