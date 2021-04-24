Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.07 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.07 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPU stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £197.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 491.34. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £17,411.49 ($22,748.22).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.