Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,335.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

