V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.