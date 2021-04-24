Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $342.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $352.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

