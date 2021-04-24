4,416 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,301,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

