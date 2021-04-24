Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.