-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. CIBC restated an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

