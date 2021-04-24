2,304 Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $16,900,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $717,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $823,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,668,433 shares of company stock worth $299,972,590. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -391.09. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.