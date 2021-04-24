MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.