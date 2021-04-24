Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

