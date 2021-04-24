Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

