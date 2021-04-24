S.A. Mason LLC Invests $78,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

