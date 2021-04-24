Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

