HC Wainwright Boosts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $20.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.15.

NYSE:AG opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 545,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

