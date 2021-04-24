iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

