Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $340.98 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.10 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

