Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $62,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

