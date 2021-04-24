Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $183.00 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $184.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

