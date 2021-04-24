Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 885 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

