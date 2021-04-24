Andrew Cecere Sells 184,187 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

