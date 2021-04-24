Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.06.

INTC stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

