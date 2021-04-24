-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.56). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPI stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

