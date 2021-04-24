Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE:CCS opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

