Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
MTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
