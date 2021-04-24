Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

