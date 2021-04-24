-$0.21 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPIX shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $919.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

