Mizuho Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $150.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.