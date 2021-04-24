Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $388.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.