Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $140,000 Investment in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMLP opened at $14.62 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $507.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

